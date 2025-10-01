loading.........

Malibu, CA, Oct 1, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin on Money Talk Radio and The Ellis Martin Report for a conversation with Kenneth Konkin, CEO and President of Goldstorm Metals Corporation ( CVE:GSTM ) ( GSTMF:OTCMKTS ).



Goldstorm Metals is a precious and base metals exploration company with a large strategic land position in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, an area that hosts some of the largest and highest-grade gold deposits in the world.



The company's flagship Crown and RUM Projects cover ~16,468 hectares, located directly south of Seabridge Gold's world-class KSM Gold-Copper deposits and adjacent to Newmont's Brucejack Gold Mine. Goldstorm Metals acquired these properties in 2022 from Tudor Gold Corporation, which controls the Treaty Creek Gold Project and the Goldstorm deposit - one of the largest gold discoveries in the last 30 years.



Conversation Highlights:



New drill program underway at Electrum: Kenneth discusses the decision to drill high-grade gold-silver targets, including potential bonanza-grade hits.



Geological context: Multi-pulse gold and silver mineralization believed to be an extension of the Blueberry system from neighboring Scottie Gold.



High-grade potential: Targets include assays up to 400 g/t gold and 400 g/t silver - grades that signify exceptional upside.



Exploration strategy: While the larger Orion Spine target is still ahead, Electrum drilling provides immediate upside opportunities.



Macro outlook: Kenneth shares his forward-looking view on gold prices, suggesting $3,500-$5,000 per ounce may be realistic, and how this supports new discoveries.



Infrastructure advantage: Proximity to Brucejack Lake power line (2 km), existing roads, and a strong operating base at the Grand Dove mill site.



Investment opportunity: With Goldstorm shares trading around $0.23 USD ($0.32 CAD), Kenneth highlights the leverage for investors entering at the ground floor of a potential multi-bagger discovery.



Track record: Kenneth previously managed programs at Silver Standard and Pretium, playing a key role in the Valley of the Kings discovery at Brucejack Lake Mine, which became an 8Moz gold deposit now in production.



Goldstorm Metals combines world-class geology, proven leadership, and proximity to producing mines - a rare combination for an early-stage exploration play.



To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/12CKFMPH





About Goldstorm Metals Corp.





Goldstorm Metals Corp. (CVE:GSTM) (OTCMKTS:GSTMF) is a precious and base metals exploration company with a large strategic land position in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, an area that hosts some of the largest and highest-grade gold deposits in the World. The Company's flagship Crown and Electrum projects consist of six concessions that cover approximately a total of 16,469 hectares, 5 of which are directly located south of Seabridge Gold's world-class KSM gold-copper deposits and west of Newmont Corporation's Brucejack gold mine. Goldstorm Metals acquired the Crown and Electrum properties in 2022 from Tudor Gold Corp., which controls the Treaty Creek gold project, which hosts the Goldstorm Deposit; one of the largest gold discoveries in the last 30 years.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) and Money Talk Radio feature interviews with industry leaders in mining, biotech, energy, and technology. The program is globally syndicated through multiple financial platforms and streaming services.

