loading.........

Malibu, CA, July 30, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this edition of The Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk Radio, we sit down with Shaun Bagai, Chief Executive Officer of RenovoRx, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RNXT ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a targeted, localized approach to treat hard-to-reach cancers-starting with pancreatic cancer-through its proprietary RenovoTAMP(TM) therapy platform.



RenovoRx is focused on delivering chemotherapy directly to solid tumors while minimizing the debilitating systemic side effects that patients typically suffer from traditional treatments. With the company's FDA-cleared RenovoCath(R) device, patients can receive chemotherapy targeted straight to the tumor, enabling outpatient treatment, reduced side effects, and in many cases, faster recovery times-even enough to return to the golf course the next day.



Key Topics in This Interview:



- What makes RenovoRx different in the war on cancer



- How localized therapy can reduce systemic toxicity



- The FDA-cleared RenovoCath(R) delivery system



- The TIGeR-PaC Phase III clinical trial for pancreatic cancer



- Real-world patient outcomes and rapid recovery stories



- The launch of a multicenter post-marketing registry to track patient data



- Expansion into liver, bile duct, and other cancers



- RenovoRx's revenue-generating commercialization strategy already in motion



- Market size and potential: $400M initial U.S. opportunity, with billions more globally



- How the RenovoRx platform is drug-agnostic and open to licensing opportunities



- Capitalization strategy, recent $12M raise, and long-term investor support



- Why Shaun believes RNXT is undervalued at its current market cap



Founded by physician and inventor Dr. Ramtin Agah, RenovoRx was born out of a real clinical challenge: how to treat pancreatic cancer without overwhelming the body with chemotherapy. The result was a minimally invasive, double-balloon catheter system that isolates blood flow and forces drugs directly into the tumor's microenvironment-a novel approach now protected by strong intellectual property and supported by promising early outcomes.



As a seasoned executive, Shaun Bagai brings years of experience in medical devices and oncology innovation to the helm, supported by a board and management team deeply rooted in biotech, pharma, and capital markets. RenovoRx's leadership includes former biotech CEOs and experts in drug-device combinations, clinical research, and commercialization.



With initial revenue reported in Q1 and sales team deployment underway, RenovoRx is actively engaging with major cancer centers across the U.S. And with continued support from the clinical community, including top advisors from the NCCN Guidelines Committee, the company is gaining momentum as a disruptive force in cancer therapy.



Upcoming Milestones:



- Q2 Earnings Report with revenue update



- Second interim analysis of TIGeR-PaC Phase III trial



- Commercial growth expansion



- Additional clinical and partnering opportunities



Whether you're an investor seeking a high-impact opportunity in the oncology sector, a physician looking for next-gen treatment options, or a patient/family member exploring alternative cancer therapies-this conversation offers hope, science, and a breakthrough path forward.



To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/QYK2WL97





About RenovoRx, Inc.





RenovoRx is a life sciences company developing innovative targeted oncology therapies and commercializing RenovoCath, a novel, FDA-cleared local drug delivery device, targeting high unmet medical needs. RenovoRx's novel approach to targeted treatment offers patients with solid tumor cancers the potential for increased safety, tolerance, and improved efficacy. Our mission is to transform the lives of cancer patients by providing innovative solutions to enable targeted delivery of diagnostic and therapeutic agents.

Our patented (TAMP) therapy platform is designed for targeted therapeutic delivery across the arterial wall near the tumor site to bathe the target tumor, while potentially minimizing a therapy's toxicities versus systemic intravenous therapy. TAMP is enabled by the RenovoCath device.

In addition to the RenovoCath device, we are also evaluating our novel combination oncology product candidate, IAG, utilizes RenovoCath. The combination oncology product candidate is currently being evaluated for the treatment of LAPC under a U.S. investigational new drug application that is regulated by the FDA's 21 CFR 312 pathway. The combination product candidate, enabled the RenovoCath device, is currently under investigation and has not been approved for commercial sale.

RenovoCath with gemcitabine received Orphan Drug Designation for pancreatic cancer and bile duct cancer, which provides 7 years of market exclusivity upon new drug application approval by the FDA.

RenovoRx is also engaged in implementing commercialization strategies utilizing its TAMP technology and FDA-cleared RenovoCath as a stand-alone device. In December 2024, we announced the receipt of its first commercial purchase orders for RenovoCath devices. Additionally, certain of these customers have already initiated repeat orders as RenovoRx works to expand the number medical institutions that have initiated the process for RenovoCath purchase orders, including several esteemed, high volume National Cancer Institute-designated centers. To meet and satisfy the anticipated demand, RenovoRx will continue to actively explore further revenue-generating activity either on its own or in tandem with a medical device commercial partner.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

loading.........

Related Companies