Malibu, CA, June 30, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this episode of The Ellis Martin Report, Ellis speaks with Daniel Major, CEO of GoviEx Uranium ( CVE:GXU ) ( GVXXF:OTCMKTS ), for an in-depth discussion on the company's recent $10.5 million private placement, strategic expansion in Zambia, and what could be one of Africa's most underexplored uranium belts.



TOPIC HIGHLIGHTS:



$10.5M private placement led by a strategic Zambian group



Strong insider support and cross-sector collaboration (agriculture, energy, finance)



Bankable feasibility study completed



2025 exploration program launched: Metango East, Dibwe, and Kariba Valley



The potential emergence of an entirely new uranium district



Strategic partnerships forming in Africa and beyond



Global uranium demand surging due to AI, clean energy mandates, and data center growth



Why GoviEx is positioned for mid-tier growth - not just a takeout



PROJECT SPOTLIGHT - METANGO & KARIBA VALLEY:



GoviEx's Muntanga Project in Zambia is now backed by a robust feasibility study and active drilling campaigns. Exploration efforts have expanded beyond infill drilling for the first time since 2020 - revealing multiple targets with near-surface potential and untapped satellite deposits.



The Kariba Valley discovery - covering only 3% of GoviEx's license area - is already being called a "true game-changer." Open in all directions, it may represent the birth of a new uranium mining district in southern Africa.



WHY URANIUM, WHY NOW?



Uranium is at the center of the global clean energy revolution. The demand is exploding:



China plans to double its nuclear output by 2030 and quadruple it by 2040



India targets 20 GW by 2030 and up to 90 GW by 2050



The U.S. is pushing from 100 GW to 400 GW - backed by new legislation and AI-driven power demand



Major deals: Amazon + Talen, Meta + Constellation



TerraPower (Bill Gates-backed) just secured $650M in funding



The World Bank has reversed its position and now supports nuclear investments



Utilities are understocked. Geopolitical instability has delayed procurement. The "uranium fridge" is nearly empty. A global restocking phase is imminent - and GoviEx is preparing to fill that need.



MAJOR QUOTES FROM DANIEL MAJOR:



"This is our year."



"We may be on the verge of discovering an entirely new mining district."



"The global fridge is empty. The utilities have to go to Costco - and they will."



"We're not just building for a takeout. We're building a mid-tier uranium company."



GOVIEX ADVANTAGES:



Only active uranium license holder in Zambia



Legally and politically stable mining jurisdiction



Access to both Eastern and Western markets - free from Canadian/Australian export restrictions



Near-surface, low-complexity uranium resources



Undervalued compared to developer peers



Strong insider and local investment support



NEXT 5-YEAR STRATEGY:



Bring Muntanga into production



Expand resource base through ongoing discovery



Consolidate quality uranium assets across Africa



Scale up into mid-tier producer status



To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/L516YJE9





About GoviEx Uranium Inc.





GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU) (OTCMKTS:GVXXF) is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. With projects in Zambia, Niger, and Mali, GoviEx is poised to become a major uranium supplier in the growing global clean energy transition.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

