Malibu, CA, Feb 14, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin on MONEYTALK Radio for a chat with Daniel Major, the CEO of Goviex Uranium Inc. (googlechartCVE:GXU) (googlechartGVXXF:OTCMKTS). GoviEx is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. With a substantial resource inventory, GoviEx's main objective is to become a major uranium supplier by exploring and developing its key projects: the Madaouela Project in Niger and the Muntanga Project in Zambia, both of which are forecast to be in production in this uranium cycle.

- Mining permits granted in Niger and Zambia
- Strong shareholder base
- A growing Africa-based company
- One of the largest uranium resources amongst its peer group
- Considerable exploration upside potential

GoviEX Uranium will be exhibiting at the Mines and Money Miami Conference February 22,23 2024. Investors register here:
https://minesandmoney.com/americas/

Ellis Martin will be speaking at this event.

To Listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/KG9IR916


About GoviEx Uranium Inc.

Goviex UraniumGoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU) (OTCMKTS:GVXXF) is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its flagship mine-permitted Madaouela Project in Niger, its mine-permitted Muntanga Project in Zambia, and its other uranium properties in Africa.

https://twitter.com/GoviExUranium https://www.facebook.com/GoviEx/?modal=admin_todo_tour https://www.linkedin.com/company/goviex/ abnnewswire.com 



About The Ellis Martin Report

Ellis Martin ReportThe Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

https://twitter.com/ellismartinrprt https://www.facebook.com/EllisMartinRprt https://www.youtube.com/user/opportunityshow https://www.linkedin.com/in/ellis-martin-5556ba2 abnnewswire.com 


Related Industry Topics:

