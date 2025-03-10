  GoviEx Uranium Inc. Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile  The Ellis Martin Report Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
Malibu, CA, Mar 10, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report and South Florida's Money Talk Radio we speak with Daniel Major, CEO of GoviEx Uranium Inc. (googlechartCVE:GXU) (googlechartGVXXF:OTCMKTS). Mr. Major provides us with both and macro and micro overview of global uranium supply and demand as well as geopolitical fundamentals. We also review progress at the Muntanga Project in Zambia as well as a strategic roadmap with the Republic of Niger for the Madaouela Project.

About GoviEx Uranium Inc.

Goviex UraniumGoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU) (OTCMKTS:GVXXF) is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its flagship mine-permitted Madaouela Project in Niger, its mine-permitted Muntanga Project in Zambia, and its other uranium properties in Africa.

About The Ellis Martin Report

Ellis Martin ReportThe Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

