Benton Resources CEO Steven Stares on High-Grade Copper-Gold Exploration in Newfoundland

Malibu, CA, July 2, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this edition of The Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk Radio, host Ellis Martin speaks with Steven Stares, President and CEO of Benton Resources Inc. ( CVE:BEX ) ( BNTRF:OTCMKTS ).



Benton Resources follows a project generation model, maintaining a diverse portfolio of multi-mineral properties. The company holds significant equity stakes in other mining ventures and often retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties, offering long-term cash flow potential.



Flagship Focus: Great Burnt Copper-Gold Project, Central Newfoundland



Mineral Resource Estimate:



442,000 tons @ 2.5% Cu (Indicated)

829,000 tons @ 2.11% Cu (Inferred)



The project spans 25+ km of strike, encompassing six known Cu-Au-Ag zones open to expansion. Unexplored geophysical targets and soil anomalies offer exceptional discovery upside.



About Steven Stares



With 30+ years in mineral exploration, Stares began his career at Hemlo Gold Mines and the Eagle River deposit before founding Benton in 2004. He's played a major role in launching public companies like Clean Air Metals, and previously ran a successful exploration services business in Ontario.



Copper, AI, and the Global Energy Shift



Ellis and Steven explore the rising interest in copper, driven not only by electrification and infrastructure but also by the energy-intensive AI revolution.



"Copper is critical to the future-and frankly, we're running out of it," says Stares.



Drilling & Expansion Highlights



Grades of up to 5% Cu, 3.5% Cu-equivalent

Recent hole near a 1969 intercept hit 12 meters of ~2.5% Cu

Ongoing 3,000-sample soil grid program targets new zones



Strategic Philosophy



"We find them, they mine them."



Benton excels at discovery and resource building-then brings in engineering teams to take projects forward.



New Project: The Dominion VMS Belt



Benton recently acquired the Dominion Project in the Bings-Als Valley VMS Belt-home to some of the world's richest historic base metal deposits.



In the first 30 days:



Multiple new gold and VMS zones discovered

Land package doubled

News flow expected as surface work continues



Positioned alongside major players like Calibre Mining and Firefly Minerals, Benton expands its gold potential and adds another high-impact project.



Financing & Shareholder Structure



Eric Sprott: ~17% shareholder

Conway (Europe): 9.9% shareholder

Access to Canadian flow-through funds



"We've paid dividends to shareholders-unheard of for a junior explorer."



Signs of generalist investor return to junior mining are emerging, says Stares. Volume is creeping up across the space.



A Copper-Gold Story with Scale & Credibility



With over 25 km of strike, high-grade results, and a track record of monetizing discoveries, Benton stands apart from its peers.



Size. Grade. Jurisdiction. Execution.



To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/ZDF12N5M





