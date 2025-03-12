loading.........

Benton Resources Intersects 21.1m Massive Sulphide

Malibu, CA, Mar 12, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk Radio, we feature an interview with Stephen Stares, President and CEO of Benton Resources Inc. ( CVE:BEX ) ( BNTRF:OTCMKTS ).



Interview Overview



Ellis Martin speaks with Mr. Stares during the annual Prospector and Developers Association of Canada conference in Toronto. They delve into Benton Resources' latest developments and explore potential exit strategies for the company.



Company Profile



Benton Resources employs a project generation business model and boasts a promising portfolio of multi-mineral properties. The company also holds significant equity stakes in other mining firms that are advancing valuable assets. Whenever possible, Benton retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties, which provide opportunities for long-term cash flow.



Current Focus: Great Burnt Project



Benton Resources is currently concentrating on its high-grade Copper-Gold Great Burnt Project located in central Newfoundland. Key details include:



Mineral Resource Estimate:

Indicated: 442,000 tonnes at 2.50% Copper

Inferred: 829,000 tonnes at 2.11% Copper

Geological Setting: The project spans 25 kilometers of strike length and features six known Cu-Au-Ag zones over 15 kilometers, all of which are open for expansion.

Discovery Potential: The area has numerous untested geophysical targets and copper-gold soil anomalies, indicating excellent potential for new discoveries.



Stephen Stares: Background



Stephen Stares brings over 32 years of experience in mineral exploration to his role. His career highlights include:



Noranda Exploration (1988-1995): Worked on notable projects such as the Hemlo gold mines and the Eagle River gold deposit.



Stares Contracting Corp. (1995-2004): Managed operations at this successful mineral exploration services company based in Thunder Bay, Ontario.



Benton Resources (2004-Present): Co-founded the company with his brother Michael and has been pivotal in launching several publicly traded companies on the TSX Venture Exchange. One recent success includes Clean Air Metals, where he secured two high-quality copper-nickel-platinum-palladium deposits.



About Ellis Martin



Ellis Martin is a financial analyst, investor, and public speaker with a strong background in the resource sector, particularly mining and exploration. He founded and hosts The Ellis Martin Report, a media platform dedicated to interviews and discussions with executives in the mining, energy, and technology sectors. His work aims to provide insights into investment opportunities, market trends, and company developments.



To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/55GL388P





About Benton Resources Inc





Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX) (OTCMKTS:BNTRF) has a highly prospective multi-mineral property portfolio. In addition, it holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets, and whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.

The company is currently focused on advancing its high-grade Copper-Gold Great Burnt Project in central Newfoundland, which has a Mineral Resource estimate of 442,000 tonnes @ 2.50% Cu Indicated and 829,000 @ 2.11% Cu Inferred. The Project has an excellent geological setting covering 25 km of strike and boasts six known Cu-Au-Ag zones over 15 km that are all open for expansion. Further potential for discovery is excellent given the extensive number of untested geophysical targets and Cu-Au soil anomalies.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

