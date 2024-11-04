loading.........

Malibu, CA, Nov 4, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk Radio we chat with Stephen Stares, President and CEO of Benton Resources Inc. ( CVE:BEX ) ( BNTRF:OTCMKTS ) as the company continues to drill wide intervals of significant gold at South Pond extending strike length 600 Metres south in Central Newfoundland.



Stephen Stares is a successful business entrepreneur with more than 32 years of experience in mineral exploration. Stephen's career spans from 1988 were he spent 7 years with Noranda Exploration on such projects as the Hemlo gold mines, Eagle River gold deposit and the Geco and Mattabi base metal camps. The next ten years of Stephen's career were spent managing the operations of Stares Contracting Corp., a successful mineral exploration services company in Thunder Bay, Ontario.



In 2004, Stephen and his brother Michael started Benton Resources where he remains as President and CEO. Since that time he has been directly involved in the start-up many publicly traded companies on the TSX Venture Exchange with the most recent being Clean Air Metals where he secured two high quality copper-nickel-platinum-palladium deposits and assembled a team of professionals to take the company public.



To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/WEPU601E





About Benton Resources Inc





Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX) (OTCMKTS:BNTRF) has a highly prospective multi-mineral property portfolio. In addition, it holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets, and whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.

The company is currently focused on advancing its high-grade Copper-Gold Great Burnt Project in central Newfoundland, which has a Mineral Resource estimate of 442,000 tonnes @ 2.50% Cu Indicated and 829,000 @ 2.11% Cu Inferred. The Project has an excellent geological setting covering 25 km of strike and boasts six known Cu-Au-Ag zones over 15 km that are all open for expansion. Further potential for discovery is excellent given the extensive number of untested geophysical targets and Cu-Au soil anomalies.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

