loading.........

Malibu, CA, April 7, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Benton Resources Inc. ( CVE:BEX ) ( BNTRF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to announce that it has expanded the Great Burnt Main Zone ("GBMZ") down plunge to 950 m in strike length. Drill hole GB-25-53, a 100 m step out from GB-23-45, intersected a wide zone of copper ("Cu") mineralization grading 0.77% Cu over 32.10 m, including 1.12% Cuover 18.97 m, 1.83% Cu over 8.63 m, 2.41% Cu over 5.25 m and 4.34% Cu over 1.00 m within the broader 32.10 m interval (Table 1, Figure 1*). A subsequent down-hole pulse electromagnetic survey has confirmed the presence of a conductor in-line with the new intercept showing further expansion potential to depth and down-plunge along strike (Figure 2*). Drilling is planned for the next phase to target this anomaly.



In addition, the Company is pleased to confirm and build on the high-grade copper mineralization within the Great Burnt Main Zone ("GBMZ"). The Company recently completed drill hole GB-25-60, its second drill hole from west to east, testing an area of the GBMZ believed to be lower-grade based on historical drilling which had reported 1.09% Cu over 8.84 m. GB-25-60 intersected an impressive 4.14% Cu over 21.70 m , including 5.97% Cu over 14.70 m , 17.85% Cu over 3.00 m, and 20.78% Cu over 2.00 m within the broader 21.70 m interval. The hole continued into the footwall area and cut anomalous copper and gold mineralization over narrow widths. More drilling is required to determine the geometry of the footwall zone. Core angle measurements indicate that the true thickness of the zone is estimated to be 80-90% of core length. The Company anticipates that additional drilling will be required to test/upgrade these historical areas of weaker mineralization.



Additionally, the Company reports that infill hole GB-25-54, which targeted a large gap in Benton's 2023-24 drilling in the GBMZ, has successfully intersected 2.01% Cu over 12.38 m, reinforcing confidence in the continuity in this zone. GB-25-54 also intersected a second mineralized zone 8.00 m downhole from the above zone, which returned 0.79% Cu over 5.80 m, including 3.72% Cu over 1.00 m and consists of sulphide stringers and veins.



Following a project generation business model, Benton has a highly prospective multi-mineral property portfolio. In addition, it holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets, and whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.



The company is currently focused on advancing its high-grade Copper-Gold Great Burnt Project in central Newfoundland, which has a Mineral Resource estimate of 442,000 tonnes @ 2.50% Cu Indicated and 829,000 @ 2.11% Cu Inferred. The Project has an excellent geological setting covering 25 km of strike and boasts six known Cu-Au-Ag zones over 15 km that are all open for expansion. Further potential for discovery is excellent given the extensive number of untested geophysical targets and Cu-Au soil anomalies.



Stephen Stares is a successful business entrepreneur with more than 32 years of experience in mineral exploration. Stephen's career spans from 1988 were he spent 7 years with Noranda Exploration on such projects as the Hemlo gold mines, Eagle River gold deposit and the Geco and Mattabi base metal camps. The next ten years of Stephen's career were spent managing the operations of Stares Contracting Corp., a successful mineral exploration services company in Thunder Bay, Ontario.



In 2004, Stephen and his brother Michael started Benton Resources where he remains as President and CEO. Since that time he has been directly involved in the start-up many publicly traded companies on the TSX Venture Exchange with the most recent being Clean Air Metals where he secured two high quality copper-nickel-platinum-palladium deposits and assembled a team of professionals to take the company public.



To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/CHN848ZE



*To view the announcement, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/TNXLTEO3





About Benton Resources Inc





Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX) (OTCMKTS:BNTRF) has a highly prospective multi-mineral property portfolio. In addition, it holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets, and whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.

The company is currently focused on advancing its high-grade Copper-Gold Great Burnt Project in central Newfoundland, which has a Mineral Resource estimate of 442,000 tonnes @ 2.50% Cu Indicated and 829,000 @ 2.11% Cu Inferred. The Project has an excellent geological setting covering 25 km of strike and boasts six known Cu-Au-Ag zones over 15 km that are all open for expansion. Further potential for discovery is excellent given the extensive number of untested geophysical targets and Cu-Au soil anomalies.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

loading.........

Related Companies