Malibu, CA, Oct 9, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this episode of The Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk Radio, Ellis speaks with Stephen Stares, President and CEO of Benton Resources Inc. (googlechartCVE:BEX) (googlechartBNTRF:OTCMKTS) - a project generator advancing a portfolio of multi-metal opportunities while holding equity stakes and NSR royalties across the sector.

The focus today: Great Burnt (Newfoundland) - a high-grade copper-gold project in a top-tier Canadian jurisdiction with infrastructure (roads, hydro) already in place.

Project Snapshot

- Model: Project generator with equity positions + retained NSR royalties where possible

- Flagship: Great Burnt copper-gold project, central Newfoundland

- MRE: 442,000 tonnes @ 2.5% Cu (Indicated) and 829,000 tonnes @ 2.11% Cu (Inferred)

- Scale: 25 km of strike; six known Cu-Au-Ag zones across ~15 km; numerous untested geophysical targets plus copper-gold soil anomalies

- Jurisdiction: Mining-friendly Newfoundland with roads and hydropower

What's New

- $2M financing closed; active drill program underway

- Target areas include South Pond and the Great Burnt deposit (expansion)

- North Great Burn Gold (NGB) Zone: surface samples up to 31 g/t Au; prior hole GB-23-063 cut greater than 5 g/t Au over 3 m; strike now traced for greater than 200 m and open to the north

- Copper story remains robust with high-grade copper intercepts over significant widths reported across the past ~20 months

- Management notes renewed sector interest and believes the junior space is set up for a stronger cycle, with Benton positioned to scale a larger resource at Great Burnt

Why it matters: Benton blends the upside of discovery with the capital discipline of a generator model - drilling where the vectors are hottest while keeping optionality through equity stakes and royalties. Newfoundland's combination of geology plus access adds leverage to results.

To Listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/PA99CHDX


About Benton Resources Inc

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX) (OTCMKTS:BNTRF) has a highly prospective multi-mineral property portfolio. In addition, it holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets, and whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.

The company is currently focused on advancing its high-grade Copper-Gold Great Burnt Project in central Newfoundland, which has a Mineral Resource estimate of 442,000 tonnes @ 2.50% Cu Indicated and 829,000 @ 2.11% Cu Inferred. The Project has an excellent geological setting covering 25 km of strike and boasts six known Cu-Au-Ag zones over 15 km that are all open for expansion. Further potential for discovery is excellent given the extensive number of untested geophysical targets and Cu-Au soil anomalies.

Contact
Stephen Stares, President and CEO
E: sstares@bentonresources.ca

Iryna Zheliasko, Investor Relations
E: iryna@grovecorp.ca


Related Industry Topics:

