Malibu, CA, Oct 9, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this episode of The Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk Radio, Ellis speaks with Stephen Stares, President and CEO of Benton Resources Inc. ( CVE:BEX ) ( BNTRF:OTCMKTS ) - a project generator advancing a portfolio of multi-metal opportunities while holding equity stakes and NSR royalties across the sector.



The focus today: Great Burnt (Newfoundland) - a high-grade copper-gold project in a top-tier Canadian jurisdiction with infrastructure (roads, hydro) already in place.



Project Snapshot



- Model: Project generator with equity positions + retained NSR royalties where possible



- Flagship: Great Burnt copper-gold project, central Newfoundland



- MRE: 442,000 tonnes @ 2.5% Cu (Indicated) and 829,000 tonnes @ 2.11% Cu (Inferred)



- Scale: 25 km of strike; six known Cu-Au-Ag zones across ~15 km; numerous untested geophysical targets plus copper-gold soil anomalies



- Jurisdiction: Mining-friendly Newfoundland with roads and hydropower



What's New



- $2M financing closed; active drill program underway



- Target areas include South Pond and the Great Burnt deposit (expansion)



- North Great Burn Gold (NGB) Zone: surface samples up to 31 g/t Au; prior hole GB-23-063 cut greater than 5 g/t Au over 3 m; strike now traced for greater than 200 m and open to the north



- Copper story remains robust with high-grade copper intercepts over significant widths reported across the past ~20 months



- Management notes renewed sector interest and believes the junior space is set up for a stronger cycle, with Benton positioned to scale a larger resource at Great Burnt



Why it matters: Benton blends the upside of discovery with the capital discipline of a generator model - drilling where the vectors are hottest while keeping optionality through equity stakes and royalties. Newfoundland's combination of geology plus access adds leverage to results.



Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX) (OTCMKTS:BNTRF) has a highly prospective multi-mineral property portfolio. In addition, it holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets, and whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.

The company is currently focused on advancing its high-grade Copper-Gold Great Burnt Project in central Newfoundland, which has a Mineral Resource estimate of 442,000 tonnes @ 2.50% Cu Indicated and 829,000 @ 2.11% Cu Inferred. The Project has an excellent geological setting covering 25 km of strike and boasts six known Cu-Au-Ag zones over 15 km that are all open for expansion. Further potential for discovery is excellent given the extensive number of untested geophysical targets and Cu-Au soil anomalies.

