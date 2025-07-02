loading.........

Malibu, CA, July 2, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk Radio, we speak with Roger Rasmus, CEO of Goliath Resources Ltd. ( CVE:GOT ) ( GOTRF:OTCMKTS ) ( B4IF:FRA ). Goliath is a junior resource exploration company with a focus on high-grade gold projects in the prolific Golden Triangle and north-western British Columbia.



The company is advancing a significant discovery at its flagship Gold Digger property, where glacial melt has exposed a previously undrilled, high-grade gold system. This site, located near tidewater and the town of Kitsault, features exceptional infrastructure and access. The Gold Digger property includes ten structurally controlled high-grade gold vein shears spanning 1.8 square kilometers. Strategic shareholders include Crescat Capital, Eric Sprott, Rob McEwen, and a major Singapore-based commodity group.



Roger Rasmus brings over 25 years of investment banking experience to Goliath. He notes that widespread visible gold-some seen with the naked eye has led the company to upsize its 2025 drill program from 40,000 to 60,000 meters. Additionally, 75 previously drilled holes have been re-logged and are being assayed, with early results including 6.31 g/t AuEq over 14 meters.



Currently, five drill rigs are turning, with plans to ramp up to nine. The company recently completed a $27 million CAD capital raise-$23 million via a bought deal led by Stifel Canada, and a $4 million sidecar-at a premium price of $3.17/share with no warrant. The raise brought in high-quality institutional investors managing multi-billion-dollar portfolios.



Past drill results at Gold Digger have delivered bonanza-grade intercepts, including one ounce per ton over 39 meters. Goliath will target these zones heavily in 2025. Notably, they are also pioneering the exploration of gold-bearing dikes-17 of which traverse the property-with four already confirmed to contain high-grade mineralization.



Metallurgical testing confirms 92.2% gold recovery using gravity and flotation (no cyanide required), with nearly 50% of the gold being free-milling. These results, coupled with strategic infrastructure, permitted mill sites, and housing for up to 1,000 workers, position Gold Digger as a tier-one mine candidate.



Despite challenging conditions for junior miners in recent years, Goliath has successfully raised nearly $80 million CAD in the last three years. The company remains well-funded, fully permitted, and focused on unlocking significant shareholder value.



More assay results from the re-logged drill core and ongoing 2025 exploration are expected soon.



About Goliath Resources Limited





Goliath Resources Limited (CVE:GOT) (OTCMKTS:GOTRF) (FRA:B4IF) is a junior resource exploration company of precious metal projects in the prolific Golden Triangle and north-western areas of British Columbia.

The Company is on track with a new discovery of a large high-grade gold system at its Golddigger property that was never drilled before in the Golden Triangle of B.C.; it remains open. The Surebet discovery was never explored or drilled before due to previous glacier and permanent snowpack covering it. The project is located in a world-class geological setting and mining friendly jurisdiction. The Golddigger property sits on tidewater and has excellent infrastructure with a permitted mill site in Kitsault nearby.

Significant shareholders include Crescat Capital, Mr. Eric Sprott, Mr. Rob McEwen and a Global Commodity Group based in Singapore; Dr. Quinton Hennigh is a technical advisor.

