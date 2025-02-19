loading.........

Malibu, CA, Feb 19, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk Radio we speak with Roger Rosmus, CEO of Goliath Resources Limited ( CVE:GOT ) ( GOTRF:OTCMKTS ) ( B4IF:FRA ) as the following news is released:



Goliath Drills 10.91 g/t AuEq Over 10.00 Meters Including 15.51 g/t AuEq Over 7.00 Meters And Discovers Two New Stacked Gold Veins That Remain Open At Surebet High-Grade Gold Discovery, Golden Triangle B.C., Assays Pending On 77 Holes.



Drilling Highlights:



Multiple intercepts of stacked layers containing high-grade gold mineralization assaying up to 10.91 g/t AuEq (10.53 g/t Au and 22.83 g/t Ag) over 10.00 meters, including 15.51 g/t AuEq (14.99 g/t Au and 31.10 g/t Ag) over 7.00 meters have been confirmed in the Surebet Zone, Bonanza Zone as well as in two new stacked gold-mineralized veins, further demonstrating the consistent high grades and widths of the gold-mineralized layers vertically stacked over 1.2 km and over an area measuring 1.8 km2 at the Surebet Discovery that remains wide open. Strong mineralization confirmed in 100% of 243 widespread drill holes containing 300 intercepts to date within 1.8 km2 area where 8 stacked gold veins as well as 7 new stacked gold veins have been identified and confirmed by assays to date. Confirmation of multiple stacked gold veins and widespread gold rich reduced intrusion feeder dykes within the 1.8 km2 area up to 1.2 km deep that remain open both laterally and to depth, confirms the continuity of the widths and grades at Surebet demonstrating this world-class gold system has tremendous additional untapped expansion potential remaining.



To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/MEJ3AH2T





About Goliath Resources Limited





Goliath Resources Limited (CVE:GOT) (OTCMKTS:GOTRF) (FRA:B4IF) is a junior resource exploration company of precious metal projects in the prolific Golden Triangle and north-western areas of British Columbia.

The Company is on track with a new discovery of a large high-grade gold system at its Golddigger property that was never drilled before in the Golden Triangle of B.C.; it remains open. The Surebet discovery was never explored or drilled before due to previous glacier and permanent snowpack covering it. The project is located in a world-class geological setting and mining friendly jurisdiction. The Golddigger property sits on tidewater and has excellent infrastructure with a permitted mill site in Kitsault nearby.

Significant shareholders include Crescat Capital, Mr. Eric Sprott, Mr. Rob McEwen and a Global Commodity Group based in Singapore; Dr. Quinton Hennigh is a technical advisor.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

