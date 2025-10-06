loading.........

Malibu, CA, Oct 6, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this edition of The Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk Radio, Ellis Martin welcomes Roger Rosmus, CEO of Goliath Resources Limited. ( CVE:GOT ) ( GOTRF:OTCMKTS ) ( B4IF:FRA ) - a junior exploration company making major strides in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia.



Rosmus provides a powerful update on the company's Gold Digger Property, an area long hidden beneath glacial cover that's now emerging as one of the most significant new gold discoveries in Canada. The Sherbet Zone - a 1.8 km2 corridor of stacked, high-grade gold veins-continues to deliver extraordinary results with 64,000 meters drilled in 110 holes and a 100 percent hit rate.



2024 Highlights



- Visible gold (VG) in 94% of holes vs 32% in 2023 - a dramatic leap thanks to enhanced personnel and logging precision.



- Nine rigs on site for a record 64,000-meter campaign.



- 76% of holes show visible gold to the naked eye.



- Largest drill program of its kind in Canada's mountain topography.



- 88 assay results still pending as of October 2025.



Strategic and Financial Strength



- $23 million CAD bought deal led by Stifel Canada - six times oversubscribed, no warrants, north of $4 on a charity flow-through.



- Fully funded through the 2026 season - no financing overhang.



- Strategic shareholders include Eric Sprott, Rob McEwen (McEwen Inc.), Crescat Capital, and Warta Advisors (approx. 5% holding).



- Goliath also owns ~900,000 shares of McEwen Inc. (stock up from CA$11.50 to CA$24.50), adding ~$9 million in non-dilutive value.



Rosmus and Martin discuss the broader gold market context as prices hover around $3,800 USD per ounce, and why Goliath Resources offers an exceptional exploration leverage opportunity for generalists seeking exposure to a potential Tier One discovery in a world-class mining jurisdiction.



Quote from Roger Rosmus:



"If you want exposure to an explorer that's on track for a Tier One discovery that will be a mine one day, Goliath is positioned to deliver that."



To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/6U6AT8OL





About Goliath Resources Limited





Goliath Resources Limited (CVE:GOT) (OTCMKTS:GOTRF) (FRA:B4IF) is a junior resource exploration company of precious metal projects in the prolific Golden Triangle and north-western areas of British Columbia.

The Company is on track with a new discovery of a large high-grade gold system at its Golddigger property that was never drilled before in the Golden Triangle of B.C.; it remains open. The Surebet discovery was never explored or drilled before due to previous glacier and permanent snowpack covering it. The project is located in a world-class geological setting and mining friendly jurisdiction. The Golddigger property sits on tidewater and has excellent infrastructure with a permitted mill site in Kitsault nearby.

Significant shareholders include Crescat Capital, Mr. Eric Sprott, Mr. Rob McEwen and a Global Commodity Group based in Singapore; Dr. Quinton Hennigh is a technical advisor.

