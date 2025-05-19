loading.........

Ellis Martin Report with Goliath Resources' CEO Roger Rosmus - Live from London

Malibu, CA, May 19, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this episode of The Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk Radio, host Ellis Martin sits down with Roger Rosmus, CEO of Goliath Resources Ltd. ( CVE:GOT ) ( GOTRF:OTCMKTS ) at the 1-2-1 Mining Investment Conference in London.



Goliath Resources is a junior exploration company making waves in the prolific Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada. The company's flagship Gold Digger property features a new high-grade gold system discovery known as the Sherbet Zone-an area previously unexplored due to permanent snowpack and glacial cover. Now exposed, it offers 2.1 kilometers of surface mineralization across a 1.8 square kilometer area, supported by robust infrastructure and proximity to tidewater.



The Sherbet system is characterized by 10 structurally controlled, high-grade gold-bearing shear zones with impressive continuity hosted in Hazelton sediments and volcanics. Significant shareholders in Goliath include industry veterans such as Eric Sprott, Rob McEwen, and Crescat Capital.



In this conversation, Rosmus discusses the aggressive 2025 drill program targeting both expansion and delineation of known mineralized zones. He also introduces an exciting partnership with JDS Mining to initiate underground adit development at Sherbet, which could greatly enhance drilling efficiency and reduce costs.



A particularly compelling aspect of the company's recent progress is the discovery of a younger, previously overlooked granodiorite dike that has returned high-grade results-12+ grams per tonne gold over a 10-meter interval-challenging old assumptions that these dikes held no mineral potential.



Rosmus highlights the immense scale and upside of the project, emphasizing that with every drill season, the size of the system continues to grow. With strong backing, innovative exploration, and compelling results, Goliath Resources is capturing significant interest from high-net-worth investors and institutions worldwide.



To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/P4I587E0





About Goliath Resources Limited





Goliath Resources Limited (CVE:GOT) (OTCMKTS:GOTRF) (FRA:B4IF) is a junior resource exploration company of precious metal projects in the prolific Golden Triangle and north-western areas of British Columbia.

The Company is on track with a new discovery of a large high-grade gold system at its Golddigger property that was never drilled before in the Golden Triangle of B.C.; it remains open. The Surebet discovery was never explored or drilled before due to previous glacier and permanent snowpack covering it. The project is located in a world-class geological setting and mining friendly jurisdiction. The Golddigger property sits on tidewater and has excellent infrastructure with a permitted mill site in Kitsault nearby.

Significant shareholders include Crescat Capital, Mr. Eric Sprott, Mr. Rob McEwen and a Global Commodity Group based in Singapore; Dr. Quinton Hennigh is a technical advisor.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

