loading.........

Malibu, CA, Nov 3, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk Radio, Ellis speaks with Roger Rosmus, CEO of Goliath Resources Limited ( CVE:GOT ) ( GOTRF:OTCMKTS ) ( B4IF:FRA ).



Goliath Resources continues to deliver outstanding high-grade gold results from its Surebet Zone at the Gold Digger Property in British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle. The company has drilled 110 holes totaling more than 64,000 meters, with 84 assays still pending, and visible gold identified in approximately 80% of holes.



This major discovery features multiple stacked, high-grade veins over a 1.8-square-kilometer area, with 2.1 kilometers of exposed mineralization at surface. Goliath is fully funded into 2026 with roughly C$55 million in cash, stock, and warrants, including C$25 million in McEwen Mining (MUX) shares and a C$26.3 million financing led by Stifel and CIBC.



Backed by strategic shareholders including Eric Sprott, Rob McEwen, and Crescat Capital, the company is well positioned for consistent news flow and ongoing expansion in one of the most prospective gold districts in North America.



To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/H9WPFV41





About Goliath Resources Limited





Goliath Resources Limited (CVE:GOT) (OTCMKTS:GOTRF) (FRA:B4IF) is a junior resource exploration company of precious metal projects in the prolific Golden Triangle and north-western areas of British Columbia.

The Company is on track with a new discovery of a large high-grade gold system at its Golddigger property that was never drilled before in the Golden Triangle of B.C.; it remains open. The Surebet discovery was never explored or drilled before due to previous glacier and permanent snowpack covering it. The project is located in a world-class geological setting and mining friendly jurisdiction. The Golddigger property sits on tidewater and has excellent infrastructure with a permitted mill site in Kitsault nearby.

Significant shareholders include Crescat Capital, Mr. Eric Sprott, Mr. Rob McEwen and a Global Commodity Group based in Singapore; Dr. Quinton Hennigh is a technical advisor.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) and Money Talk Radio feature interviews with industry leaders in mining, biotech, energy, and technology. The program is globally syndicated through multiple financial platforms and streaming services.

Related Companies