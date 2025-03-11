loading.........

Malibu, CA, Mar 11, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Goliath Resources Limited ( CVE:GOT ) ( GOTRF:OTCMKTS ) ( B4IF:FRA ), a junior resource exploration company, was featured on The Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk Radio.



CEO Roger Rosmus discussed recent drilling results at the Surebet discovery within their Golddigger property in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, reporting 9.39 g/t AuEq over 10.17 meters.



This high-grade gold system, previously unexplored due to glacier cover, remains open and marks a significant find in a mining-friendly region with excellent infrastructure. McEwen Mining recently invested $10 million at $1.93 per unit, joining major shareholders like Crescat Capital, Eric Sprott, and a Singapore-based Global Commodity Group.



About Goliath Resources Limited





Goliath Resources Limited (CVE:GOT) (OTCMKTS:GOTRF) (FRA:B4IF) is a junior resource exploration company of precious metal projects in the prolific Golden Triangle and north-western areas of British Columbia.

The Company is on track with a new discovery of a large high-grade gold system at its Golddigger property that was never drilled before in the Golden Triangle of B.C.; it remains open. The Surebet discovery was never explored or drilled before due to previous glacier and permanent snowpack covering it. The project is located in a world-class geological setting and mining friendly jurisdiction. The Golddigger property sits on tidewater and has excellent infrastructure with a permitted mill site in Kitsault nearby.

Significant shareholders include Crescat Capital, Mr. Eric Sprott, Mr. Rob McEwen and a Global Commodity Group based in Singapore; Dr. Quinton Hennigh is a technical advisor.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

