Sydney, June 10, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Notice is hereby given that an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of iQX Limited ( NSX:IQX ) will be held at ParkRoyal Darling Harbour at 10.00am (AEST) on Tuesday 14 July 2020.In accordance with subsection 5(l)(f) of the Corporations (Coronavirus Economic Response) Determination (No.l) 2020 made by the Commonwealth Treasurer on 5 May 2000, the Company will not be dispatching physical copies of the Notice. Instead the Notice of Meeting and accompanying explanatory statement (Meeting Materials) are being made available to shareholders electronically. This means that:- You can access the Meeting Materials online at the Company's website www.iqxinvestments.com or at our share registry's website www.lnvestorServe.com.au by logging in and selecting Company Announcements from the main menu.- A complete copy of the Meeting Materials has been posted to the Company's NSX Market announcements page- If you have provided an email address and have elected to receive electronic communications from the Company, you will receive an email to your nominated email address with a link to an electronic copy of the Meeting materials and the proxy form.If you would like to receive electronic communications from the Company in the future, please update your communication elections online at www.lnvestorServe.com.au. If you have not yet registered, you will need your shareholder information including SRN/HIN details.If you are unable to access the Meeting Materials online please contact our share registry:Boardroom Pty Limitedenquiries@boardroomlimited.com.au1 300 737 760 (within Australia) or+61 2 9290 9600 (Outside Australia)between 8:30am and 5:30pm (AEST) Monday to Friday, to arrange a copy.As a result of the potential health risks and the Governments restrictions in response to the COVID-1 9 pandemic, the Company encourages all shareholders to lodge a directed proxy form prior to the meeting rather than planning on attending the meeting in person.To view all resolutions, please visit:About IQX Limited

A member of The iQ Group Global, iQX Limited is an investment funds management company specialising in the bioscience sector that is committed to eradicating disease through capital investment.