

Change of Company Name to Siwa Group Limited

Sydney, June 12, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Following the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 29 May 2020, where the shareholders approved the name change of Sapex Group Limited to Siwa Group Limited we have received formal notification from ASIC that the name change has been registered. Note that the NSX has been advised of the Company's name change to Siwa Group Limited and will continue to use the same ticker NSX Code: ( NSX:SAA ).Sapex Group Limited was listed on the NSX on the 15 September 2017.The Board is of the view that the new name is more reflective of the Company's current and future business activities in South East Asia.About SIWA Group

SIWA Group Ltd (NSX:SAA) is a diversified composite mat operator whose primary business is the sale, distribution, rental and operations of the Dur-Base(R) Composite Mat System. Dura-Base(R) Matting is engineered for all weather performance and is a one access solution that covers all the bases.