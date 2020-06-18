

Director Appointment - Kelly Humphreys

Sydney, June 18, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - NSX Limited ( ASX:NSX ) announces that the Board has appointed Ms Kelly Humphreys as a non-executive director effective 18 June 2020. It is expected that Ms Humphreys will also join as a non-executive director of NSX's wholly owned subsidiary, the National Stock Exchange of Australia Limited ("NSXA") once the required procedures are complete in accordance with NSXA's Australian Market Licence and NSXA has received ASIC's no-objection to the appointment.Ms Humphreys is an established financial services professional with existing Board and committee roles spanning industry sectors including financial services, health, regulation and education. She holds a Master of Management, a Diploma in Financial Services and is a graduate member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.Ms Humphreys is currently a non-executive director on an ASX listed company Raiz Invest Limited ( ASX:RZI ). a non-executive director of Latrobe Private Health, a Commissioner of the Victorian Building Authority and a non-executive of the Accident Compensation Conciliation Service. Ms Humphreys is also a consultant with Mertons Corporate Services, a specialist corporate governance and company secretarial consultancy.Mr Tim Hart, chair of NSX Limited stated "Kelly's industry and corporate governance experiences will bring a heightened level of governance proficiency to the NSX, as we drive to update our systems to make the NSX easier to do business with and hence increase liquidity. I look forward to Kelly making a significant contribution to the Board and the Company."

