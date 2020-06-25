

Roof Replacement Update - Mackay BST

Sydney, June 25, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Sugar Terminals Limited ( NSX:SUG ) is working with Mackay-based firm V2R Projects to deliver a $12 million facelift for one of the giant sheds at Mackay sugar terminal. V2R Projects is part of the Queensland Construction Alliance group of companies.More than 60 people - around a third from Mackay and the rest from regional Queensland - are working to replace 330 tonnes of roof sheeting at the terminal, to extend the life of Shed 1 by at least 40 years.The 7-month project began in February 2020 and will replace ageing roofing on one of the four sheds at the site with new aluminium cladding. The project will also upgrade and strengthen structural steel elements of the 300-metre long shed, which can store up to 130,000 tonnes of raw sugar.Mackay-based Non-executive Director for STL, Tony Bartolo, said the project was on track for completion in September."STL's $12 million investment is in good hands. Principal contractor V2R Projects and other regional contractors such as DGH Engineering are applying their knowledge and experience to extend the life of Mackay sugar terminal," Mr Bartolo said.V2R Projects Managing Director Shaun McBain said the work was technically challenging with "high risk" activities taking place over 18,000 square metres of roofing."It's a technical job, with a lot of the work taking place 20 metres up in the air and a team of more than 60 now on site to ensure the facilities remain operational throughout the annual sugar crushing season," Mr McBain said.This project is part of STL's $100 million capital program to replace roof sheeting across its six bulk sugar storage and export facilities in Queensland. It underscores STL's ongoing commitment to invest in upgraded infrastructure to support the sugar industry and jobs in regional Queensland.About Sugar Terminals Limited

Sugar Terminals Limited (NSX:SUG) (STL) owns and operates six bulk commodity terminals in Queensland and plays a vital role in Australia's sugar market, handling over 90% of the raw sugar produced in Australia each year. STL's terminals provide 2.5 million tonnes of storage capacity and handle more than 4.6 million tonnes of commodities each year. In addition to around 4 million tonnes of bulk sugar, STL also handles more than half a million tonnes of other commodities annually, including molasses, wood pellets, gypsum and silica sands. STL has over $350 million in assets in strategic port locations across Queensland. We have in place 100 year leases with the port authorities at each of our six terminals. These leases include rolling options to extend for a further 100 year period.