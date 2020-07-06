

Podcast with MD Rob Waugh

Perth, July 6, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Musgrave Minerals Ltd ( ASX:MGV ) is an active Australian gold and base metals explorer with advanced gold and copper projects in the Murchison region of Western Australia and also holds a large exploration tenement package in the Ni-Cu-Co prospective Musgrave Province in South Australia.Today Musgrave has announced some very significant results from drilling at the "Break Of Day" deposit in Western Australia with one significant intersection of 85 m grading at one third of an ounce. I will say that again, 85 metres at one third of an ounce of Gold. That is a football field of Gold. Anyone watching the progress of Musgrave recently must be very excited about that.To listen to the podcast, please visit:About Musgrave Minerals Ltd

