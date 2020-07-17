

Strategic Land Position Taken at Last Chance Gold Target

Ballarat, July 17, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - White Rock Minerals ( ASX:WRM ) is pleased to announce the expansion of its district-scale tenement package at its 100% owned Red Mountain Project. The expanded tenement area now forms a strategic and contiguous block of mining claims that cover an extensive area prospective for IRGS mineralisation including the Last Chance gold target, as well as multiple VMS prospects including the high-grade zinc-rich deposits at Dry Creek and WTF with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 12.9% ZnEq for 1.1 million tonnes of contained zinc equivalent.HIGHLIGHTS- White Rock has moved to secure a strategic regional tenement position surrounding the Company's Last Chance Gold Target including readily apparent strike extensions of the gold system.- An additional 375 mining claims covering 240km2 (93 square miles) have been staked. White Rock's Red Mountain project now comprises 1,298 mining claims over 798km2 (308 square miles).- White Rock plans to expand field reconnaissance across this new tenement package to identify additional gold targets for priority exploration in conjunction with the upcoming drill program at the Last Chance gold target due to commence by August 1st.- The new mining claims cover a belt of Cretaceous granites that are prospective for large Intrusion-Related Gold Systems (IRGS), a style of mineralisation typical of many gold deposits within the prolific Tintina Gold Province.- The Tintina Gold Province is host to giant gold deposits including Donlin Creek (45 Moz Au), Pogo (10 Moz Au) and Fort Knox (13.5 Moz Au).- Gold anomalism at Last Chance is accompanied by associated As-Sb (arsenic and antimony) pathfinder element anomalism, the same element association present at the large Donlin Creek gold deposit.- Proximal Cretaceous granites show zoned Bi-W-Te (bismuth-tungsten-tellurium) anomalism typically associated with fertile IRGS deposits. The Last Chance gold target occurs in a distal position west of an anomalous granite along an east-west trend of anomalous As-Sb extending from the northern margin of the granite.During the 2019 field season, White Rock completed a detailed regional stream sediment program that identified the Last Chance gold target3. The expanded tenement package covers a larger anomalous geochemical signature (Figures 2 & 5) typical of IRGS systems (Figures 3 & 4*) associated with Cretaceous granites in the Tintina Gold Province. World class gold deposits associated with Cretaceous granites in the Tintina Gold Province include Donlin Creek (45Moz gold) owned by NovaGold and Barrick, Fort Knox (13.5Moz gold) owned by Kinross and Pogo (10Moz gold) owned by Northern Star (Figure 6*).*To view tables and figures, please visit:About White Rock Minerals Ltd

White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company's flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska, where it has an earn-in joint venture arrangement with Sandfire Resources NL. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 12.9% ZnEq for 1.1 million tonnes of contained zinc equivalent. The Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver. White Rock Minerals is listed on the ASX:WRM.