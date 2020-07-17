

Noosa Mining Virtual Conference Presentation

Ballarat, July 17, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - White Rock Minerals ( ASX:WRM ) wishes to advise that its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Matt Gill is presenting today at the Noosa Mining Conference.In this presentation, Matt Gill discusses the current exploration program at the Company's Last Chance Gold Prospect, located within its 100% owned Red Mountain Project in central Alaska.Matt also discusses the high-grade zinc and precious metals VMS at Red Mountain, as well as the Company's advanced gold and silver project in northern NSW, Australia.To view the presentation, please visit:About White Rock Minerals Ltd

White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company's flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska, where it has an earn-in joint venture arrangement with Sandfire Resources NL. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 12.9% ZnEq for 1.1 million tonnes of contained zinc equivalent. The Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver. White Rock Minerals is listed on the ASX:WRM.