

No Material Non Compliance Findings by Independent Expert

Sydney, July 21, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - iSignthis Ltd ( ASX:ISX ) Shareholders may recall that the ASX directed ISX to engage a partner from one of Australia's top law firms - law firms nominated by the ASX - to conduct an Independent Expert review.The Independent Expert review has been completed and was jointly authored by two partners of Clayton Utz.The findings speak for themselves, and we encourage shareholders to read the attached in full.On the issue of material announcements, the Company's approach has been consistent, and it has met its continuous disclosure obligations.We are pleased that the findings of the Independent Expert with regards to the practices of Company have been consistent with best practice of an ASX300 Company. This is despite the majority of materials that were reviewed by the Independent Expert relating to a time when the Company was in startup phase, ahead of ISX's eventual entry into the ASX300 (albeit only for a few days).As with any policy or procedure, there is always room to improve, and the Company welcomes the constructive review and recommendations from Clayton Utz.The Company has accepted the umpire's decision. Where the Independent Expert has found that there have been shortfalls, we will improve.The Independent Expert's recommendations will be implemented in the Company's Continuous Disclosure Policy.ASX ReactionThe ASX's reaction to the Independent Expert report has been unexpected, even under these unique circumstances. Aside from blocking release on Friday, we are now aware that over the weekend the ASX has engaged in an unseemly squabble with the Independent Expert.For the ASX to place pressure on the Independent Expert - one of its own choosing - simply because it does not like its findings is an unprecedented and extraordinary act from the self-declared 'heart' of the Australian financial markets.As we have said for many months, the ASX has been unable to separate its role as market operator, from that of being the defendant in $50m plus damages claim brought by ISX.The ASX, in its role as defendant, may not like the Independent Expert report. But that is no justification for the ASX as an Australian Market Operator to ignore its licence obligations and prevent the release of the report.ISX believe that the ASX is now running further risk of misinforming the market by withholding material information.To view the Independent Report, please visit:About iSignthis Ltd

