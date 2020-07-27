

Reopening of the Star Vegas Casino Operations

Sydney, July 29, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Donaco International Limited ( ASX:DNA ) ( FRA:UGS ) confirms that the Government of Cambodia has lifted the temporary closure of casino operations in the country.Casinos in the country may now resume operations, contingent on receiving approval from the Ministry of Health (MOH) and implementing certain preventive measures against COVID-19.The closure followed the Cambodian Government's announcement mandating the temporary closure of all casinos (see ASX announcement dated 31 March 2020).The MOH has not yet confirmed when it will visit Donaco's Star Vegas Resort & Club in Poipet, Cambodia to assess approval, however Donaco anticipates it will be within the next few weeks.Donaco will provide an update to the ASX once the MOH inspection is complete.The Company notes that Thailand has extended its state of emergency due to COVID-19 until 31 August 2020, which will likely impact the border reopening date.As the majority of Star Vegas' visitors are from Thailand, Donaco expects patronage numbers will remain low at Star Vegas until the border between Thailand and Cambodia is reopened.The Company is optimistic that the COVID-19 situation will continue to improve in the region Star Vegas operates in and the Cambodian Government's announcement is a positive step towards a resumption of normal operations.Donaco is committed to implementing preventive measures against COVID-19 to ensure the safety and wellbeing of its employees, visitors and the broader Cambodian community.About Donaco International Ltd

