

Drilling Commences at Last Chance Gold Target in Alaska

Ballarat, July 31, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - White Rock Minerals ( ASX:WRM ) is pleased to announce that diamond drilling has commenced at the Last Chance gold target. The Last Chance gold target is part of White Rock's 100% owned Red Mountain Project in central Alaska.The maiden drill program will target the broadest and most developed zones of gold and pathfinder geochemical anomalism identified from the surface geochemical sampling completed during June and July.Drilling has two priorities. First, drilling will test a number of immediate targets to assess the potential for shallow economic gold mineralisation associated with robust hydrothermal silica breccia bodies and associated quartz veining. Second, the drill program will include a series of deeper holes designed to follow leakage vectors downward to test for potentially high-grade gold mineralisation at depth.To view tables and figures, please visit:About White Rock Minerals Ltd

