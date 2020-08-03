

Virtual Presentation

Sydney, Aug 3, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The Board of BetMakers Technology Group Ltd ( ASX:BET ) ( FRA:T07 ) is pleased to announce it will present at the NWR Small Cap Conference to be held on today, Monday 3 August 2020. The Company invites shareholders and investors to view a live streamed video presentation with CEO, Todd Buckingham at 3.00pm AEST.Event: NWR Communications Small Cap ConferencePresenting: Todd Buckingham (CEO)Time: Monday 3 August, 3:00pm AEST for 25 minutesInvestors are invited to submit questions prior to the event to: simon@nwrcommunications.com.auInvestors can register online to view the presentation here:About Betmakers Technology Group Ltd

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) (FRA:T07) is an ASX-listed holding company and a global provider of online wagering products and services to both wholesale and retail markets through its various wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company operates a retail wagering business, offering consumers wagering, fantasy tournament and content products and services.