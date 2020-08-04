

CEO Search Update

Sydney, Aug 5, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Donaco International Limited ( ASX:DNA ) ( FRA:UGS ) announces that the Donaco Board is in the final negotiation stages to appoint a new CEO and is working closely with management to ensure continuity of company operations and minimal impact on day-to-day business activities.Mr Paul Arbuckle's term as interim CEO concluded on 4 August 2020, following an extension of his interim CEO contract (see ASX announcement dated 3 June 2020).As the Board expects to make an appointment of a permanent CEO imminently, and two executive directors continue to serve the business, no interim CEO will be appointed at this time.

