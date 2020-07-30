

Company Presentation - August Exploration Update

Perth, Aug 10, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Musgrave Minerals Ltd ( ASX:MGV ) ( FRA:6MU ) provide the August exploration update presentation targeting major high grade gold systems and near term production. The company has multiple projects including joint ventures, with recent significant drilling intercepts.Highlights:- Total Mineral Resources >613koz Au - with strong potential to increase- High-grade /high margin gold discovery- New exploration joint venture with Evolution- Large exploration upside - big system targets- Activity and news flow:- New near surface high-grade Starlight lode -Further drilling and assays to come -Resource update- EVN JV - currently drilling- Well funded & strong AUD$ gold price environment- High grade gold + Infrastructure + Excellent met work + Granted Mining Lease + Exploration upside = Right ingredients for potentially highly profitable gold development- Increasing potential for M & A in Aussie gold sectorTo view the presentation, please visit:About Musgrave Minerals Ltd

Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV) is an active Australian gold and base metals explorer. The Cue Project in the Murchison region of Western Australia is an advanced gold and copper project. Musgrave has had significant exploration success at Cue with the ongoing focus on increasing the gold and copper resources through discovery and extensional drilling to underpin studies that will demonstrate a viable path to development in the near term. Musgrave also holds a large exploration tenement package in the Ni-Cu-Co prospective Musgrave Province in South Australia.