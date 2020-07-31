

Compliance with Continuous Disclosure Requirements

Sydney, Aug 14, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - iSignthis Ltd ( ASX:ISX ) ( FRA:TA8 ) is pleased to provide the Executive Summary and Findings of the Independent Expert Report, as authored by Clayton Utz partners Mr Michael Linehan and Mr Brendan Groves.The Company notes that the review was at the direction of the ASX, and that it has come at a cost of greater than A$170,000 to shareholders of iSignthis.The Company believes that the Executive Summary, which represents the "findings" should be made available via the ASX Market Announcement Platform. In the Company's opinion, the fact that the report was directed by the ASX, and was produced by an Independent Expert acting in accordance with their understanding of the brief, should require that it be made available in order to maintain an informed market.The Expert has recently confirmed that the body or the workings of the report are not for publication, on our understanding that the level of (operational) detail and presentation of such has not been in a format suitable for publication.In response to rumours that the Company determined the Independent Expert's scope with regards to the Visa termination review;- the scope was set by the Independent Expert after a series of email from Kevin Lewis, the then Chief Compliance Officer of the ASX in mid June 2020- we confirm that iSignthis was not in any way involved in setting the scope.iSignthis position is that the Independent Expert has discharged its obligations under its scope, and has been afforded access to the relevant documentation.The Visa termination itself is the material event, and that has been dealt with by ISX's announcement on the 24th May 2020. All matters prior to the termination were a component of a negotiation, were incomplete, and were not in iSignthis' opinion required to be announced under Listing Rule 3.1.Further, iSignthis is aware that the ASX has been in communication with the Independent Expert post the report being provided to the ASX, and the ASX has requested the Expert to consider further material that has been made available by the ASX.Subsequent to those ASX communications and additional material, the Independent Expert has confirmed to ISX in writing that it has delivered its final report to ISX in accordance with the scope of the report.The report is available from:About iSignthis Ltd

