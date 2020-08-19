

US Patent for Sygenus

Sydney, Aug 19, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Regeneus Ltd ( ASX:RGS ), a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, today announced that the U.S Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a notice of allowance for issuance of a new key patent for the Company's Secretome technology platform, Sygenus, in the U.S.Highlights:- The U.S Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a notice of allowance for a new patent for Sygenus- The patent covers treatment of a broad range of non-inflammatory skin conditions with adipose-derived cell secretions, including age spots, wrinkles, and other age-related conditions- Patent covers commercial rights in the U.S through to 2032- Key Sygenus patents now cover all key target markets, including the U.S, Japan, Europe, and Australia- Patent expands application of the platform technology into the US$53 billion Aesthetics Therapeutic marketThe patent to be granted covers the treatment of a broad range of non-inflammatory skin conditions with adipose-derived cell secretions, including age spots, sun spots, thinning skin, wrinkles, and other Age-Related Degenerative Diseases (ARDD).The regenerative properties of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) and their Secretome have applications in pain management, cell and tissue regeneration, and the treatment of inflammation.Sygenus is a cell-free topical serum and gel treatment for pain and inflammation that utilises adipose-derived cell secretions. Sygenus is composed of selective bioactive molecules from the Secretome. It does not include the MSCs themselves."This patent will expand the application of our Secretome-only technology platform Sygenus into the US$53 billion-dollar Aesthetics Therapeutic market2," said CEO and Executive Director Leo Lee"."This patent will protect commercial rights for Sygenus in the cosmetics markets in the U.S through to 2032. We're pleased to broaden our IP portfolio and look forward to applying Sygenus to a broad range of skin conditions," said Mr. Lee."We will now focus our investment in pre-clinical proof of concept activities and securing partnerships for in-human studies and commercialisation in the U.S. Our commercial partnership discussions continue, and we're pleased to have received significant interest from around the world."About Regeneus Ltd

Regeneus Ltd (ASX:RGS) is a Sydney-based clinical-stage regenerative medicine company using stem cell technologies to develop a portfolio of novel cell-based therapies to address significant unmet medical needs in the human health markets with a focus on osteoarthritis and other musculoskeletal disorders, neuropathic pain and dermatology.