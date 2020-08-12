

CEO Appointment

Sydney, Aug 21, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Sugar Terminals Limited ( NSX:SUG ) has today appointed David Quinn to assume the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in October 2020, following the retirement of current CEO John Warda.Mr Quinn is a highly-regarded executive with more than 25 years of experience in private and public sector organisations. This experience has extended across major infrastructure, transport and logistics, manufacturing, mining, oil and gas, primarily in executive management roles throughout Australia and internationally.In recent years, Mr Quinn has been a sought-after advisor to national logistics business Linfox where he led their acquisition of the Aurizon intermodal freight business. Prior to this he was CEO of Building Queensland and held executive management roles with Projects Queensland, TasRail, Asciano Group, GasNet Australia and BHP.STL Chairman Mark Gray said Mr Quinn's vast experience in supply chain logistics and asset management, particularly in regional parts of Queensland, made him an excellent choice for the role of CEO with STL."David's diverse career is an ideal fit for STL's strategy to grow and diversify our bulk commodity storage and handling business in Queensland, to complement our core sugar business. His legal background and demonstrated experience in sustainable business growth, asset management and employee relations positions him well to continue the excellent work undertaken to date to grow the STL business," he said.Mr Quinn holds a Bachelor of Economics from the University of Queensland and Bachelor of Laws with Honours from the University of Melbourne. He was admitted as a Barrister and Solicitor in the Supreme Court of Victoria and now resides in Brisbane.Mr Quinn's appointment this month ensures an adequate handover period, with outgoing CEO John Warda retiring from the role in October following the STL Annual General Meeting.Mr Gray acknowledged the important work managed by Mr Warda during his three and a half years as STL's CEO."John has overseen a period of rapid change for the Company and built an effective team. Together, John and his team have implemented a new business model and delivered reliable returns to shareholders and consistently high levels of service to customers."My fellow Directors and I commend John for his service and wish him well for the future," he said.About Sugar Terminals Limited

Sugar Terminals Limited (NSX:SUG) (STL) owns and operates six bulk commodity terminals in Queensland and plays a vital role in Australia's sugar market, handling over 90% of the raw sugar produced in Australia each year. STL's terminals provide 2.5 million tonnes of storage capacity and handle more than 4.6 million tonnes of commodities each year. In addition to around 4 million tonnes of bulk sugar, STL also handles more than half a million tonnes of other commodities annually, including molasses, wood pellets, gypsum and silica sands. STL has over $350 million in assets in strategic port locations across Queensland. We have in place 100 year leases with the port authorities at each of our six terminals. These leases include rolling options to extend for a further 100 year period.