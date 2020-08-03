Sydney, Aug 24, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The Board of BetMakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) (FRA:T07) is pleased to advise it expects to release its Full Year 2020 results on or before Wednesday 26 August and would like to invite shareholders and investors to a briefing via Zoom webinar.
FY20 Results Webinar
Details of the event are as follows:
Event: BetMakers Technology Group Limited FY20 Investor Webinar
Presenters: Chief Executive Officer, Todd Buckingham, Chief Financial Officer, Anthony Pullin and Chief Operating Officer, Jake Henson
Details: Wednesday 26 August at 11.00am AEST
Where: Zoom Webinar - details to be provided upon registration
To register your interest for the webinar please click through to the link below:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/FGN9F85U
After registering your interest, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the webinar. Participants will be able to submit questions via the panel throughout the presentation, however we encourage shareholders and investors to send through questions beforehand to:
jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au
About Betmakers Technology Group Ltd
Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) (FRA:T07) is an ASX-listed holding company and a global provider of online wagering products and services to both wholesale and retail markets through its various wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company operates a retail wagering business, offering consumers wagering, fantasy tournament and content products and services.
