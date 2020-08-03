

FY20 Results Webinar

Sydney, Aug 24, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The Board of BetMakers Technology Group Ltd ( ASX:BET ) ( FRA:T07 ) is pleased to advise it expects to release its Full Year 2020 results on or before Wednesday 26 August and would like to invite shareholders and investors to a briefing via Zoom webinar.Details of the event are as follows:Event: BetMakers Technology Group Limited FY20 Investor WebinarPresenters: Chief Executive Officer, Todd Buckingham, Chief Financial Officer, Anthony Pullin and Chief Operating Officer, Jake HensonDetails: Wednesday 26 August at 11.00am AESTWhere: Zoom Webinar - details to be provided upon registrationTo register your interest for the webinar please click through to the link below:After registering your interest, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the webinar. Participants will be able to submit questions via the panel throughout the presentation, however we encourage shareholders and investors to send through questions beforehand to:jm@janemorganmanagement.com.auAbout Betmakers Technology Group Ltd

