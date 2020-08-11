  
Receives Milestone Payment from Kyocera
Receives Milestone Payment from Kyocera
Sydney, Aug 28, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Regeneus Ltd (ASX:RGS), a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, is pleased to announce that is has received a payment of 100M JPY (~A$1.3M) from Kyocera Corporation (Kyocera, TYO:6971) following the completion of execution of the agreement between the two companies for Kyocera to exclusively develop and commercialise Regeneus' lead stem cell platform technology Progenza for the treatment of Knee Osteoarthritis in Japan (refer to ASX announcement on 11 August).

Highlights:

- Regeneus receives payment of 100M JPY (~A$1.3M) from Kyocera Corporation

- Payment follows the completion of execution of the agreement between the two companies for Kyocera to exclusively develop and commercialise Regeneus' lead stem cell platform technology Progenza for the treatment of Knee Osteoarthritis in Japan

Pursuant with the terms of the agreement, Regeneus is expected to receive a further US$4M from Kyocera in October 2020. The Company will notify the market once this payment has been received.


About Regeneus Ltd

Regeneus Ltd ASX:RGSRegeneus Ltd (ASX:RGS) is a Sydney-based clinical-stage regenerative medicine company using stem cell technologies to develop a portfolio of novel cell-based therapies to address significant unmet medical needs in the human health markets with a focus on osteoarthritis and other musculoskeletal disorders, neuropathic pain and dermatology.

      


Contact
WE Communications
T: +61-2-9237-2805
E: WE-AURegeneus@we-worldwide.com



Related Companies

Regeneus Ltd      
Kyocera Group        

ABN Newswire This Page Viewed:  
Related Industry Topics:

BiotechFinancial GeneralHealth & Pharm General

Presentation

Download Presentation

RELATED VIDEO

Interview with John Martin on the Progenza PlatformCEO John Martin - Licensing of Progenza in Japan

Research Report

Download Presentation

Kyocera Group


Read More

Regeneus Ltd


Read More

Social Media