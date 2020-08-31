  
IPO on the National Stock Exchange of Australia
Sydney, Aug 31, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Travel Goods and Apparel company Rofina Group Limited (NSX:218) listed today on the National Stock Exchange of Australia with an initial market capitalisation of $15.75 million.

Rofina is a specialty retailer and distributor of travel accessories, luggage, bags and winter apparel.


About NSX Ltd

NSX Ltd ASX NSXNSX Ltd (ASX:NSX) via its wholly owned subsidiary National Stock Exchange of Australia Limited (NSXA) operates the Tier 1 Licensed stock exchange facility for the listing of equity securities, corporate debt and investment scheme units. The company is also involved in trading and settlement activities.

  



About Rofina Group Limited

The Group's wholesale business is to a speciality luggage store in Melbourne which is a stand-alone merchandise store selling luggage and travel-related products.

  


Contact
John Williams
Head of Admissions
NSX Limited
john.williams@nsx.com.au


