

Damages Claim Increases by $200.7m to Over $464.7m

Melbourne, Sep 1, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - iSignthis Ltd ( ASX:ISX ) ( FRA:TA8 ) has now filed in the Federal Court of Australia further and better particulars of the damages which it claims against ASX Limited ( ASX:ASX ).The damages of $200.7 million relate to ASX's decisions to suspend, and continue to keep suspended, trading in ISX's shares. These damages are in addition to the $264 million already claimed by ISX against ASX for misleading or deceptive conduct in breach of section 1041H of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), which arises from ASX's publication of the "Statement of Reasons".As part of its claim, ISX contends that in deciding to suspend, and continue to keep suspended, trading in ISX's shares, ASX has failed to act in good faith and/or honestly and fairly and/or reasonably in exercising its powers under the Listing Rules.Mr Karantzis, CEO of ISX, said:"By any measure, the increase in damages claimed by ISX and the impact of any adverse finding continues to make this a high stakes and material case for the ASX, as the impact goes beyond monetary damages and challenges ASX's conduct and suitability to operate a market.The ASX has to substantiate its reasons for the suspension of iSignthis Ltd, based upon the facts as they were known to it on the 2nd October 2019. To date, we still have seen no evidence of any investigation into "price volatility" by the ASX, nor how price volatility could have been the reason for suspension.""It would seem inconceivable under the ASX's own Listing Rules that the board of the ASX would consider this action as 'not material', especially given both the quantum and the impact any contravention of s1041H of the Corporations Act would have on the ASX's Australian market operators license."PetitionThe following Parliamentary petition started by an ISX and AB1 shareholder has also come to the attention of the Company:We are aware of a number of shareholders, their friends and family having signed it.Business UpdateIn case you missed it, iSignthis released its Appendix 4D, with 141% increase in revenue YoY and an unaudited profit of circa AU$800k. Details are hereWe are expecting growth to continue, particularly as our flykk(R) services expand into further merchant sectors in the EEA.About ASX LimitedASX Limited (ASX) was created by the merger of the Australian Stock Exchange and the Sydney Futures Exchange. The Company’s principal activities consists of the provision of securities exchange and ancillary services; derivative exchange and ancillary services; central counterparty clearing services, and registry, settlement and delivery versus payment clearing of financial products.

