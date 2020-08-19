

Presentation - RIU Resurgence Conference

TARGETING MAJOR HIGH-GRADE SYSTEM AND NEAR TERM PRODUCTION- Cue Project: >613koz JORC resources and growing- Big system >28km of shear zone- Break of Day & Lena resource areas and Mainland retained 100% by MGV- New near surface high-grade Starlight discoveryo 31m @ 44.8g/t Auo High margin ounces- Earn-in JV with Evolution on Lake Austin- $18M funding for lake exploration- Five third-party mills nearby with capacity for high-grade feed- Analogous setting to Great Fingall (~2Moz Au @ 10g/t), 30km to North

Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV) is an active Australian gold and base metals explorer. The Cue Project in the Murchison region of Western Australia is an advanced gold and copper project. Musgrave has had significant exploration success at Cue with the ongoing focus on increasing the gold and copper resources through discovery and extensional drilling to underpin studies that will demonstrate a viable path to development in the near term. Musgrave also holds a large exploration tenement package in the Ni-Cu-Co prospective Musgrave Province in South Australia.