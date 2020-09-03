

Limited Reopening of DNA Star Vegas

Sydney, Sep 25, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Donaco International Limited ( ASX:DNA ) ( FRA:UGS ) is pleased to announce the limited reopening of DNA Star Vegas in Poipet, Cambodia, from Friday, 25 September 2020.DNA Star Vegas is set to operate on a limited scale for patrons located in Cambodia, and the reopening will allow the Company to test its operational systems whilst ensuring the health and wellbeing of staff and visitors.Donaco does not expect any material additional expenses to be incurred following the limited reopening of the casino as the border with Thailand, where most of the casino's patrons have traditionally originated, remains closed.The Company will continue to maintain its tight cost control strategy, while operations remain at limited operating capacity; and management will maintain the discretion to tailor up or down the pace of operations to local conditions.Donaco's two casinos are ready to resume to full operations as and when conditions ameliorate post COVID-19 and in conjunction with the flow of cross border travel with the reopening of international borders.About Donaco International Ltd

