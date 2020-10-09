Perth, Oct 9, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited ( ASX:HRZ ) has today released a presentation which will be provided to investors at the Diggers & Dealers Mining Forum in Kalgoorlie from 12 - 14 October 2020.Horizon will be hosting a booth at the event and conducting daily investor tours to the Boorara gold operation and its current drilling sites, with four drill rigs currently operating across the project area.A pre-recorded version of the presentation by Horizon Managing Director Jon Price is available in the investors section of the Horizon website.To view the presentation, please visit:About Horizon Minerals Limited

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.