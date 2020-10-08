

Starlight Shines - Diggers and Dealers Company Presentation

Perth, Oct 13, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Musgrave Minerals Ltd ( ASX:MGV ) ( FRA:6MU ) present the "Diggers and Dealers" presentation titled "Starlight Shines". The presentation details the company targeting major high-grade gold systems with near term production.The presentation covers the following activities of the company:- Cue Project: >613koz JORC resources and growing- Big system: >28km of shear zone host- Break of Day & Lena resource areas and Mainland retained 100% by MGV- New near surface high-grade Starlight discovery- 14m @ 191g/t Au (from 4m)- 31m @ 44.8g/t Au (from 37m)- High margin ounces- Earn-in JV with Evolution on Lake Austin- $18M funding for lake exploration- Six third-party mills nearby with capacity for high-grade feedTo view the presentation, please visit:About Musgrave Minerals Ltd

