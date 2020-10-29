

Broker Briefing Wagering Webinar

Sydney, Oct 29, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - BetMakers Technology Group Holdings Limited ( ASX:BET ) ( FRA:T07 ) is pleased to advise investors and shareholders that Managing Director, Todd Buckingham, will be presenting as part of the Broker Briefing Wagering Webinar on Friday 30 October 2020. The event, which will feature four key speakers, will commence at 10.30am (AEDT).The Company invites shareholders, investors, and media to participate in this digital event by registering online via the link below:Participants will be able to submit questions via the panel throughout the presentation, however, we encourage shareholders and investors to send through questions via email beforehand to Jane Morgan at jm@janemorganmanagement.com.auAbout Betmakers Technology Group Ltd

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) (FRA:T07) is an ASX-listed holding company and a global provider of online wagering products and services to both wholesale and retail markets through its various wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company operates a retail wagering business, offering consumers wagering, fantasy tournament and content products and services.