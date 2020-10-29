

Presenting at Noosa Conference Next Week

Brisbane, Nov 6, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL ( ASX:LKE ) ( FRA:LK1 ) ( OTCMKTS:LLKKF ) announced today that Steve Promnitz, Managing Director, will present at the Noosa Mining Conference on Thursday 12 November 2020 at 3pm local time, 4pm (Sydney, Melbourne), 1pm (Perth, Hong Kong). Noosa Mining Conference is on from Wednesday to Friday next week 11-13 November 2020 both in person at Noosa Peppers and online.To register, please visit:Lake recently announced a major milestone with the production of 99.97% purity lithium carbonate using a fairly standard processing flowsheet from lithium chloride produced by a direct extraction pilot plant module with Lake's Kachi lithium brines (refer ASX announcement, 20 October 2020).This is the culmination of over two years of ground breaking work with leading technology at both laboratory scale and now at pilot scale. This high purity product will be attractive for the lithium-ion battery market where pricing in the lithium carbonate market is largely determined by lithium carbonate grade and the level and type of impurities.The presentation will provide an update on the successful production of high purity lithium carbonate (99.97%) at pilot module scale and the next steps to battery testing and lithium production. This will be available on Lake's website before the conference timeslot at: https://lakeresources.com.au/investors/presentations About Lake Resources NL

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.



This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.