Investor Webinar Alert

Sydney, Mar 18, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - A Lake Resources NL (googlechartASX:LKE) (googlechartLK1:FRA) (googlechartLLKKF:OTCMKTS) investor video webinar will be held on 18 March 2024.

The briefing will commence at 9:00 a.m. AEDT following the release of presentation material to the ASX.

The webinar will feature David Dickson, CEO and Don Miller, CFO, who will discuss:

- Business operational update

- The capital raise, strengthening Lake's runway to complete a thorough strategic partner selection process to secure a strategic partner for the Kachi Project.

- Lithium market developments

Investors can access the video webinar by clicking here.
https://app.webinar.net/MAjlJ1Z6K9W

Investors are also encouraged to submit questions to Karen Greene, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications, karen.greene@lakeresources.com.au. A recording of the webinar will be made available on the Company website.


About Lake Resources NL

Lake ResourcesLake Resources NL (ASX:LKE)  (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.

https://twitter.com/Lake_Resources https://www.linkedin.com/company/lake-resources/ abnnewswire.com 


Contact
Nigel Kassulke at Teneo
M: +61-407-904-874
E: Nigel.Kassulke@teneo.com

Global:
Karen Greene
SVP, Investor Relations
karen.greene@lakeresources.com.au



