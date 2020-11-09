

Chair's 2020 AGM Address

Brisbane, Nov 11, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - For Central Petroleum Limited ( ASX:CTP ) ( FRA:C9J ) ( OTCMKTS:CNPTF ), this year has highlighted the importance of having the stability, financial strength and the agility to be able to ride out the downturn caused by the pandemic and then to have the resilience to refocus on growth and grasp new opportunities as they arise.Amongst these new opportunities is the opportunity to participate as a foundation customer of the proposed Amadeus to Moomba Gas Pipeline (AMGP) alongside Macquarie and Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG), and play a significant role in progressing its development and supplying gas to South-Eastern Australia domestic markets in 2024Completion of the AMGP would be a 'gamechanger' for Central, providing a shorter, more direct route, with fewer bottlenecks to deliver our gas to the much larger south-eastern market. It will provide a catalyst for the Amadeus Basin to become an increasingly important part of the solution for south-eastern Australia's looming gas shortage.To view the Managing Director's Presentation, please visit:To view the Chair's address, please visit:About Central Petroleum Limited

