

1-2-1 Mining Investment EMEA Event Presentation

Sydney, Nov 13, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - PYX Resources Limited ( NSX:PYX ) is a global producer of premium zircon listed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia in February 2020.The company's flagship asset is the Mandiri project, located in the alluvium sediment rich region of Central Kalimantan, Indonesia.Boasting the world's 5th largest producing zircon project, PYX is a large scale, near surface open pit operation in production since 2015 with exploration to date indicating the presence of additional valuable heavy minerals such as rutile and ilmenite amongst others within its mineral sands.To view the presentation, please visit:About Pyx Resources Limited

