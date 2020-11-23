

AGM Presentation Slides

Sydney, Nov 26, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - NSX Ltd's ( ASX:NSX ) focus is to provide venture and emerging companies with access to capital, whilst protecting investors, in a regulated, orderly, fair and transparent market. In parallel, we are targeting digitization and trading of real world assets, alongside fungible and non-fungible digital assets.Australia's dependence on (a diminishing number of) Reverse Take Overs (RTO) demonstrates the need for a market that can accommodate venture and emerging companies from diverse sectors, including high tech, agriculture, mining and fintech.Securitisation of digitised real world assets is a significant emerging product class. Technology will allow the NSXA to specialize in fractional ownership trading of these digital products based.To view the presentation, please visit:About NSX Ltd

NSX Ltd (ASX:NSX) via its wholly owned subsidiary National Stock Exchange of Australia Limited (NSXA) operates the Tier 1 Licensed stock exchange facility for the listing of equity securities, corporate debt and investment scheme units. The company is also involved in trading and settlement activities.