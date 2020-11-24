

AGM Presentation November 2020

Horizon Minerals Limited ( ASX:HRZ ) is an emerging mid-tier gold producer with high quality projects located in the heart of the West Australian goldfields. The Company is led by a Board and Management team with deep experience developing and operating successful gold mines within the Kalgoorlie region.Horizon has a large tenement holding which already hosts a large gold resource which it is aiming to expand through its largest ever drilling program currently underway.

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.