

BET to Acquire Sportech Businesses to Accelerate Growth

Sydney, Dec 1, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The Board of BetMakers Technology Group Limited ( ASX:BET ) ( FRA:T07 ) is pleased to announce it has entered into binding agreements to acquire global assets of leading international online sports betting company Sportech PLC ("Sportech") for A$56.2million ("the Acquisition") on a cash-free, debt-free basis.Highlights- Strategic acquisition to drive rapid U.S. expansion and Fixed Odds opportunity- Expanded global customer base across UK, Europe, U.S and Asia- Establishes BetMakers as global leader in B2B wagering and data technology for Racing- The combined business would have delivered FY20 pro-forma revenue and EBITDA of A$56.1 million and A$7.7 million respectively- A$50 million fully underwritten placement to fund acquisition- Acquisition and placement conditional on Sportech PLC shareholder approval- Sportech PLC Board agrees to recommend the transactionThe proposed Acquisition of Sportech's Racing and Digital assets in the United States, United Kingdom and Europe (the "Tote and Digital Business") is intended to accelerate BetMakers' international growth plans with a significantly expanded global customer base and strategic position to fully capitalise on emerging opportunities in the U.S. market, including Fixed Odds wagering.BetMakers considers the Acquisition to be transformational for the Company's financial and growth prospects. The Acquisition includes the following key Sportech assets:- Americas Tote Business: providing betting solutions, hardware and operational services to over 200 racetrack, casino and betting venues to more than 50 customers across the United States, Canada and Latin America.- Americas Digital Business: providing white-label digital betting solutions to more than 25 customers in North America.- UK and European Tote Business: providing betting technology, parimutuel and comingling services to more than 35 customers across the UK, Ireland, Europe and Asia.- QuantumTM Tote Technology - a world-leading tote betting engine currently used internationally and including for events such as the Breeders Cup and Royal Ascot race meetings.The proposed Acquisition will deliver substantial revenues and EBITDA for BetMakers' business.On a pro-forma basis for FY20, the Tote and Digital Business combined with BetMakers' existing operations would have delivered A$56.1 million revenue and A$7.7 million EBITDA (compared with BetMakers' stand-alone basis of A$9.2 million revenue and A$0.8 million EBITDA).BetMakers expects to derive strong growth from the Tote and Digital Business, including from synergies and cross-selling opportunities that become available from the Sportech assets in combination with the existing BetMakers' business.BetMakers' Managing Director, Todd Buckingham, said:"This Acquisition will supercharge our entry into the U.S. and position the Company for substantial growth on the back of the emerging wagering opportunities in U.S. racing, including Fixed Odds, where we believe we are well placed.""The Acquisition would give us a meaningful presence in the U.S., including in 36 of the States and across more than 200 venues, 25 digital outlets and 9,000 betting terminals.""It will also greatly expand our global customer base across the UK, Europe and Asia and provides us with an opportunity to expand our product offering at scale in these and other regions.""The Acquisition of Sportech assets and the momentum we are seeing in the BetMakers' business during this current financial year places the Company in an extremely strong growth position.""Sportech has a brand that is world-renowned. We look forward to the opportunity to grow these valued businesses through an investment in technology and our knowledge and learnings from Australia to assist the current Sportech staff along with international racing bodies and wagering operators.""BetMakers believes its approach to technology innovation, integrity and servicing customers with wagering solutions can help grow racing globally for everyone in the ecosystem. This includes racing bodies, participants and wagering operators as well as power the excitement of racing as the leading option in a competitive sports betting market.""Whilst the Acquisition is subject to approval by Sportech's shareholders and other customary conditions, we are pleased that the Board of Sportech has indicated it will recommend its approval."A meeting of Sportech's shareholders to consider the Acquisition is expected to occur in or around the week commencing 21 December 2020 ("Meeting"). Sportech's Board considers the Acquisition to be in the best interest of its shareholders and intends to unanimously recommend in favour of the Acquisition.If the Acquisition is approved at the Meeting, BetMakers will pay Sportech A$11.2m (being GBP6.2m) as a non-refundable initial payment. The balance of the Purchase Price, A$45m (GBP24.7m), will be payable upon completion of the Acquisition, which will occur following satisfaction of certain customary conditions. Further details regarding the terms of the Acquisition are set out in Appendix 1* of this announcement. An investor presentation in relation to the Acquisition has also been lodged with the ASX in conjunction with this announcement.Equity RaisingThe Acquisition will be funded by a combination of existing cash and a A$50 million fully underwritten placement ("Placement"). The settlement of the Placement is conditional on the Acquisition being approved at the Meeting and will occur prior to the completion of the Acquisition. Shortly after completion of the Placement, BetMakers will undertake a Share Purchase Plan ("SPP") to raise up to an additional A$10 million at the same issue price as the Placement.The Placement and SPP will be conducted at an offer price of A$0.60 per share, which represents a:- 9.1% discount to the last close price of A$0.66 (on Monday, 30 November 2020)- 6.6% discount to the five-day volume weighted average price of A$0.64 (on Monday, 30 November 2020)Approximately 83.3 million new fully paid ordinary shares in BetMakers ("New Shares") will be issued under the Placement, representing approximately 13.9% of BetMakers' current shares on issue.Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited is acting as Lead Manager and Underwriter

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) (FRA:T07) is an ASX-listed holding company and a global provider of online wagering products and services to both wholesale and retail markets through its various wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company operates a retail wagering business, offering consumers wagering, fantasy tournament and content products and services.