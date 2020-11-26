NSX welcomes Aobo Environmental Technology Limited to the National Stock Exchange of Australia

Sydney, Dec 3, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - NSX welcomes Aobo Environmental Technology Limited (NSX:AB9) as the latest IPO on the National Stock Exchange of Australia.
Aobo Environmental Technology Limited listed today on the National Stock Exchange of Australia with an initial market capitalisation of $48.3 million.
Aobo Environmental Technology provide energy efficient environmental air treatment and energy storage solutions for industrial and residential applications.
About NSX Ltd
NSX Ltd (ASX:NSX) via its wholly owned subsidiary National Stock Exchange of Australia Limited (NSXA) operates the Tier 1 Licensed stock exchange facility for the listing of equity securities, corporate debt and investment scheme units. The company is also involved in trading and settlement activities.
