

Key Appointment To Support Significant Growth Phase

Perth, Dec 3, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited ( ASX:HRZ ) is pleased to advise of the appointment of Mr Julian Tambyrajah in the newly created role of Chief Financial Officer and Joint Company Secretary.Mr Tambyrajah is a global mining finance executive, a qualified Accountant (CPA) and Chartered Company Secretary (ACIS/AGIA) with over 25 years' experience including 18 years at the CFO & Company Secretary level. Mr Tambyrajah has significant experience that covers financial and techno-commercial areas including accounting, supply and logistics, project evaluation, feasibility studies, construction and operations management across small and large organisations. He has led the raising of significant debt and equity finance from national and international financial markets.Mr Tambyrajah has held the position of Chief Financial Officer, Director and Company Secretary of several listed (AIM/ASX/TSX) public and private equity companies, including Central Petroleum Limited, Crescent Gold Limited, Rusina Mining NL, DRDGOLD Limited and Dome Resources NL. He has also held management and accounting roles with groups including Woodside and Normandy Mining.Commenting on the new CFO appointment, Managing Director, Mr Jon Price said:"We are really pleased to welcome Julian as we get ready to start a significant growth year for the Company in 2021. Julian brings a wealth of experience as the lead of the financial side of the Horizon business and will play a key role as we deliver the consolidated Feasibility Study and advance through the development and project financing phase.""We have also added to our geology team by adding capacity in the exploration and resource development fields to support the 70,000m drilling program that is well underway."Ms Bianca Taveira will continue with Horizon in the role of Joint Company Secretary.About Horizon Minerals Limited

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.